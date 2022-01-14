

IBBL and National Hospital signs MoU

JQM Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Dr. Mohammad Yousuf, Managing Director of National Hospital signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank . Under this agreement, Islami Bank's officials and their family members and Debit and Khidmah Credit Card holders will enjoy discount facilities from the National Hospital.

Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammed Shabbir, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Mohammad Yakub Ali and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of IBBL and other executives and officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.







