

SIBL appoints 130 Probationary Officers

A third-party reputed organisation was engaged to conduct the written and viva exam for selecting the job aspirants. Md. Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Directors, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, were present on the occasion. Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, mentioned that SIBL significantly contributes to the country's progress with the aim of creating a people caring society irrespective caste, creed and religion. He also hoped that the probationary officers, being the new member of SIBL, will continue to contribute with their intelligence and competence.







Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) recently handed over appointment letters to the newly selected probationary officers of the Bank as the chief guest in a ceremony at its head office, says a press release.A third-party reputed organisation was engaged to conduct the written and viva exam for selecting the job aspirants. Md. Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Directors, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, were present on the occasion. Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, mentioned that SIBL significantly contributes to the country's progress with the aim of creating a people caring society irrespective caste, creed and religion. He also hoped that the probationary officers, being the new member of SIBL, will continue to contribute with their intelligence and competence.