bKash offers up to 50pc cashback at OTT platforms

bKash is offering up to 50% instant cashback on payment of selected packages at popular apps and OTT (over the top) platforms while celebrating 'bKash Entertainment Festival' till 15th February. Customers can get the instant cashback by subscribing to specific packages of these platforms: Bongo, Rabbithole, Radio G, Cinematic, Eros Now, Listn, Hungama Play, Shadhin Music and SonyLIV through bKash Payment. A customer can enjoy this cashback only once on a platform during the campaign.

In this festival, customers can enjoy 50% cashback on bKash payment worth 50 Taka in Bongo, 99 Taka in Rabbithole, 20 Taka in Radio G, 49 Taka in Cinematic, 49 Taka in Eros Now, 49 Taka in Listn, 20 Taka in Shadhin Music and 99 Taka in Hungama Play. In addition, they can avail 40% cashback upon making payment worth 338 Taka through bKash at SonyLIV.

It is very convenient to make payments through bKash using payment gateways on OTT platforms. First, customer needs to select the desired package in the preferred OTT platform. In next steps, payment can be easily completed with bKash number, One Time Password (OTP) and bKash PIN at bKash payment gateway. After successful payment, customer gets cashback instantly in bKash account.

The OTT platforms have become popular to people as they can enjoy various web series along with games, entertaining dramas, movies and so on uninterruptedly through multiple devices from anywhere 24/7. Due to the convenience of easy subscription through bKash payment, viewers' entertainment has become more affordable and enjoyable through the OTT platforms.







