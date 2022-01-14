Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash offers up to 50pc cashback at OTT platforms

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Business Desk

bKash is offering up to 50% instant cashback on payment of selected packages at popular apps and OTT (over the top) platforms while celebrating 'bKash Entertainment Festival' till 15th February. Customers can get the instant cashback by subscribing to specific packages of these platforms: Bongo, Rabbithole, Radio G, Cinematic, Eros Now, Listn, Hungama Play, Shadhin Music and SonyLIV through bKash Payment. A customer can enjoy this cashback only once on a platform during the campaign.
In this festival, customers can enjoy 50% cashback on bKash payment worth 50 Taka in Bongo, 99 Taka in Rabbithole, 20 Taka in Radio G, 49 Taka in Cinematic, 49 Taka in Eros Now, 49 Taka in Listn, 20 Taka in Shadhin Music and 99 Taka in Hungama Play. In addition, they can avail 40% cashback upon making payment worth 338 Taka through bKash at SonyLIV.
It is very convenient to make payments through bKash using payment gateways on OTT platforms. First, customer needs to select the desired package in the preferred OTT platform. In next steps, payment can be easily completed with bKash number, One Time Password (OTP) and bKash PIN at bKash payment gateway. After successful payment, customer gets cashback instantly in bKash account.
The OTT platforms have become popular to people as they can enjoy various web series along with games, entertaining dramas, movies and so on uninterruptedly through multiple devices from anywhere 24/7. Due to the convenience of easy subscription through bKash payment, viewers' entertainment has become more affordable and enjoyable through the OTT platforms.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank achieves 2nd position in collecting WASA bill
SJIBL elects new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
IBBL and National Hospital signs MoU
SIBL appoints 130 Probationary Officers
bKash offers up to 50pc cashback at OTT platforms
‘Climate smart tech imperative to increase food output’
Cathay Pacific crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021
BioNTech eyes up to 17b euros in vaccine revenue in 2022


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft