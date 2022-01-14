Video
Home Business

‘Climate smart tech imperative to increase food output’

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam said innovation and application of climate smart technology need to be increased in order to keep food production system sustainable.
"Climate change is currently a major threat to agricultural production. Climate change is adversely affecting crop production, health and productivity. In this situation, in order to keep food production sustainable, the innovation and application of climate smart technology have to be increased," he said.
He said this while addressing the 7th 2-day D-8 ministerial meeting on agriculture and food security that begins in city on Wednesday.
The agriculture ministry has arranged the virtual meeting from the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) from the capital.
"Through this meeting we will be able to know about the climate smart technology used in D-8 countries. At the same time, it will help in identifying and exchanging exchangeable technologies," he added.
On the first day, secretaries and high-level officials of the D-8 member countries joined the meeting in which delegations from Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey were present.    -BSS


