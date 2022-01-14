Video
Taxpayers can now obtain TIN certificate online

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Individual tax identification number holders can now obtain their TIN certificate online from the e-return system anytime anywhere. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday introduced the service for all TIN holders, said an NBR official.
To get the certificate, TIN holders have to visit the etaxnbr.gov.bd and have to log in to that system by typing TIN and registered phone number.
Besides, taxpayers also get various online tax services such as online tax payment, return filing, instantly downloading tax certificates, extending return filing time and others. The e-return portal (etaxnbr.gov.bd) of the NBR was launched on October 10, 2021, which got a good response from taxpayers. A total of 61,203 e-TIN holders submitted their income tax returns online this fiscal year.
A total of 22.99 lakh TIN holders out of the 62.77 lakh submitted their returns in this fiscal year within the deadline.


