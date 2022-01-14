BD to import 1.49m tonnes of refined fuel at Tk 84.17b

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved 13 procurement proposals, on Wednesday including one for importing 14.90 lakh (1.49 tonnes) tonnes refined fuel oil at a cost of Taka 8,417.23 crore (84.17 billion) .

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal virtually presided over the meeting.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Kamal said the meeting approved 13 proposals including seven of the Shipping Ministry, three of the Power Division, two of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and one of the Information and Communication Technology Division.

He said the total amount of expenditure in 13 proposals is Taka 10,794.84 crore. Of the total cost, Taka 9,589.66 crore will come from GoB's coffer and Taka 1,205.18 crore will be borrowed fund from India.

The meeting approved a proposal of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) to import 14.90 lakh metric tonnes of refined fuel oil during the January to June 2022 period from six state-owned enterprises such as PTTT Thailand, ENOC UAE, Petrochina, BSP Indonesia, PTLCL Malaysia and UNIPEC China on G2G basis.

The meeting approved another proposal of BPC to import 90 thousand metric tonnes of diesel from India's state-run Numaligarh Refinery Ltd at a cost of Taka 512.48 crore.

It has approved a proposal of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the Information and Communication Technology Division to construct eight steel structure multi-purpose buildings in eight districts at a cost of Taka 1,205.18 crore. LARSEN and TOUBRO Limited, India will build them. Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) would procure 32,400 SPC Pole from joint venture Charka SPC Poles Ltd.; Dada Engineering Ltd and Confidence Infrastructure Ltd at a cost of Taka 31.36 crore.

The BPDB would also procure 32,396 SPC Pole from joint venture Charka SPC Poles Ltd.; Confidence Infrastructure Limited and Poles and Concrete Ltd. at a cost of Taka 31.35 crore.

The CCGP meeting also approved a proposal of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) to procure 13,040 distribution transformers at a cost of Taka 71.99 crore.

The meeting also approved five proposals of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) under the Ministry of Shipping to procure the excavation work of Punarbhaba River.

The meeting has further approved a proposal of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) to procure two high capacity tugboats from Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd, Hong Kong at a cost of Tk 188.39 crore.

It has also approved another proposal of Mongla Port Authority to procure two high capacity tugboats from Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd, Hong Kong at a cost of Tk 222.89 crore.



























