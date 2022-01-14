Coats Digital helps BD's Azim Group to improve efficiency

UK-based Coats Digital has announced that following the implementation of Coats Digital's FastReactPlan solution, pioneering Bangladesh garment manufacturer Azim Group, has realised a 15 per cent improvement in planning efficiencies and a 97 per cent faster turnaround in order confirmation - with orders being confirmed in just 30 minutes instead of two days.

Established in 1975, Azim Group produces garments for leading brands in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. Its clients include CK Jeans, Berksha, Walmart, Kohl's, Perry Ellis, Elcorte Ingles, Land's End and Falabella.

Prior to implementing FastReactPlan, capacity management and line planning teams lacked the pinpoint accuracy required to respond to the buyer's latest changes. As a result, additional effort and regular reviews were needed with merchandising to ensure all teams had a unified approach to delivery. With important information siloed in multiple sources across email, Excel spreadsheets and over phone conversations, manual planning processes proved time-consuming and inefficient. Based on insufficient data, capacity was often overbooked or under-booked, causing late deliveries and unnecessary rejection of new orders, Coats Digital said in a press release.

"Since the implementation of FastReactPlan � the improved efficiency is reflected in higher growth in our business," the press release quoted Ehsan Islam, Operations Manager, Azim Group as saying.

Azim Group now has all relevant information available in one platform, ensuring comprehensive data transparency and visibility across merchandising and planning processes, so that teams can update and respond to new information in an agile way. Now that minutes-based load vs. capacity monitoring has also been accurately established on true actual line plans, merchandising and planning teams can establish accurate plan-based capacity reports within minutes, guaranteeing a realistic capacity status, with timely warning alerts, to avoid overbooking or under-booking scenarios.

"Following the implementation of FastReactPlan�.it enables management to make more informed, data-driven strategic and financial decisions," Farhan Azim, Deputy Managing Director, Azim Group, explained.

With production plans made mostly at the style or even the PO level, a series of time-consuming drill-down meetings were often required to iron-out potential problems and ascertain the fastest remedy. Re-plan changes were consequently difficult to apply quickly, resulting in late deliveries and confusion with regards Work in Progress (WIP) reporting and Time & Action (T&A) prioritisation, the release said.

Since implementing FastReactPlan, standardised PO, colour and delivery level visibility is now available across all departments, establishing one version of the truth throughout the business and a single source of all information for better-informed decision making. All departments are now using FastReactPlan to create accurate, real-time reports and daily activity priorities, including KPIs, all of which are readily available for all departments to see. As a result, Azim Group has saved nearly six person days per month in time efficiencies - a 68 per cent time-saving in report generation.















