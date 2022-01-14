

RAKUB helps farmers to recoup C-19 induced losses

The specialized bank has been providing loans to the affected people in agriculture and other sectors to help them get back to normal life.

The Board of Directors of the bank revealed this while taking part in the 543rd board meeting with its Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal in the chair on Wednesday.

Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating its activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.

As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industrial sector of northwest Bangladesh, currently, the bank has adopted the effective work plan which is being implemented at the grassroots-level to attain all the targets within the stipulated time.

RAKUB has not only developed the agricultural sector in the country's northwest region but also played a vital role towards its industrialisation.

RAKUB Managing Director Abdul Mannan and Directors AZM Zafarullah, Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, Sirajul Islam and Tofaz Uddin joined the meeting held at RAKUB headquarters board room.

Abdul Mannan told the meeting that the bank is bringing all existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments for making the region's agro-based economy more vibrant amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

RAKUB has disbursed Taka 60-crore loans to the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) sector under the government's stimulus package in the country's northwest region in the last 2020-2021 financial year.

Mannan said target has been fixed to disburse loan of Taka 950 crore for crop production, Taka 150 crore for fisheries, Taka 250 crore for livestock, Taka 10 crore for farm and irrigation machinery, Taka 750 crore for CMSME, Taka 540 crore continuous loan, Taka 50 crore for microcredit and poverty alleviation and Taka 300 crore for others during the current fiscal.

Recently, the bank has launched the services of an automated chalan (A- Chalan) system aimed at expediting its banking activities amid the modern banking era.

With this breakthrough, the bank will play an effective role towards government revenue earning side by side with delivering upgraded services to the clients in general.

In the preliminary stage, the specialised commercial bank launched the modern system services in its 25 branches and all the 383 branches will be brought under the system in phases. -BSS









