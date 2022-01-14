India risks $185b by bifurcating satellite bands for 5G auction

BENGALURU, Jan 12: Warning that offering excessive spectrum resources in the upcoming 5G auction will result in citizens being denied benefits of highdemand, advanced satellite broadband services, the SatCom Industry Association (SIA) India has estimated that the move could cost India's economy up to $184.6 billion by 2030 aside from impact on FDI and employment generation benefits.

Stating that it was important to ensure that 5G operations do not interfere, impact or hamper the existing operations of satellite services, a statement read: "The impact of the loss of C-band spectrum in the 3.6-3.67 GHz band alone will be felt across the entire Rs 700 billion Indian broadcasting industry carrying around 900 registered channels to 21 crore households in India through approximately 1,730 digital platform operators and 50,000 cable operators, who provide direct and indirect employment to 1.8 million people."

According to the association, providing excessive spectrum for 5G poses the risks of the spectrum being unsold or, even worse, underutilised by terrestrial players at the expense of other players such as Satellite Operators.

"These outcomes will result in a costly regulatory failure for India through loss of substantial overall economic opportunities," the statement reads. -TNN












