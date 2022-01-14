Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bayer enhances roles for its key S Asia executives

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Business Correspondent

D Narain & Simon Thorsten Wiebusch

D Narain & Simon Thorsten Wiebusch

Bayer, a global life sciences company present in Bangladesh for over four decades, on Wednesday announced enhanced leadership roles for D Narain and Simon Thorsten Wiebusch, two senior executives from its South Asia team, to support its strong commitment to improve the livelihood of 100 million smallholders globally and deliver sustainable farming solutions.
D Narain, currently President, Bayer South Asia, takes on additional leadership responsibilities as Global Head of Smallholder Farming for Bayer.
Simon Thorsten Wiebusch,COO of Bayer's CropScience business for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka (IBSL) takes over as the Country Divisional Head of the Crop Science business in these countries. D Narain and Simon will continue to be based out of Mumbai, India.
Over the last four decades, Bayer CropScience and its legacy companies have been working closely with farmers and key stakeholders in Bangladesh, to improve the agricultural productivity and livelihood of smallholder farmers in the country.
Bayer CropScience Limited Bangladesh is a joint venture between government-owned, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and Bayer AG and is helping farmers through innovative and climate-smart hybrid seeds, research based modern crop protection solutions, advisory services and capacity building programmes.
The new initiative of 'Better Life Farming' provides support to smallholders & rural agri-entrepreneurs across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank achieves 2nd position in collecting WASA bill
SJIBL elects new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
IBBL and National Hospital signs MoU
SIBL appoints 130 Probationary Officers
bKash offers up to 50pc cashback at OTT platforms
‘Climate smart tech imperative to increase food output’
Cathay Pacific crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021
BioNTech eyes up to 17b euros in vaccine revenue in 2022


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft