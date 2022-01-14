Bayer enhances roles for its key S Asia executives



D Narain & Simon Thorsten Wiebusch

D Narain, currently President, Bayer South Asia, takes on additional leadership responsibilities as Global Head of Smallholder Farming for Bayer.

Simon Thorsten Wiebusch,COO of Bayer's CropScience business for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka (IBSL) takes over as the Country Divisional Head of the Crop Science business in these countries. D Narain and Simon will continue to be based out of Mumbai, India.

Over the last four decades, Bayer CropScience and its legacy companies have been working closely with farmers and key stakeholders in Bangladesh, to improve the agricultural productivity and livelihood of smallholder farmers in the country.

Bayer CropScience Limited Bangladesh is a joint venture between government-owned, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and Bayer AG and is helping farmers through innovative and climate-smart hybrid seeds, research based modern crop protection solutions, advisory services and capacity building programmes.

The new initiative of 'Better Life Farming' provides support to smallholders & rural agri-entrepreneurs across the country.









Bayer, a global life sciences company present in Bangladesh for over four decades, on Wednesday announced enhanced leadership roles for D Narain and Simon Thorsten Wiebusch, two senior executives from its South Asia team, to support its strong commitment to improve the livelihood of 100 million smallholders globally and deliver sustainable farming solutions.D Narain, currently President, Bayer South Asia, takes on additional leadership responsibilities as Global Head of Smallholder Farming for Bayer.Simon Thorsten Wiebusch,COO of Bayer's CropScience business for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka (IBSL) takes over as the Country Divisional Head of the Crop Science business in these countries. D Narain and Simon will continue to be based out of Mumbai, India.Over the last four decades, Bayer CropScience and its legacy companies have been working closely with farmers and key stakeholders in Bangladesh, to improve the agricultural productivity and livelihood of smallholder farmers in the country.Bayer CropScience Limited Bangladesh is a joint venture between government-owned, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and Bayer AG and is helping farmers through innovative and climate-smart hybrid seeds, research based modern crop protection solutions, advisory services and capacity building programmes.The new initiative of 'Better Life Farming' provides support to smallholders & rural agri-entrepreneurs across the country.