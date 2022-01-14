Video
Friday, 14 January, 2022
Business

Stocks rebound on bargain hunting, after a day of decline

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Correspondent

Stocks returned to gaining tracks on Thursday after a day of decline as bargain hunters took floor to bag the scripts that eroded value in Wednesday's fall, pulling up indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 21.16 points or 0.30 per cent to 7,017, after losing more than 53 points in the previous day.
Beximco Sukuk traded between Tk 99.50 and Tk 110, before closing at Tk 101 each on Thursday, against its face value of Tk 100 each. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 9.51 points to 2,616 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 6.93 points to 1,501 at the close of the trading.
A total number of 6,006 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 3.23 million securities of Beximco Sukuk on the DSE floor.
Turnover however, dropped to Tk 12.42 billion, down 25 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 16.64 billion. Losers took a small lead over the gainers, as out of 378 issues traded, 167 declined, 156 advanced and 55 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 48.54 points to 20,545 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 28.42 points to 12,342.
Of the issues traded, 131 declined, 120 advanced and 46 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 10.67 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 423 million.


