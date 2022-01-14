

2,883 MW more power in next 6 years on cards

"Activities are being carried out in accordance with the plant for generation of 2,883 MW power through both public and private initiatives," the official familiar with the process told BSS in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to the plan adopted this month, 553-MW electricity will add this year, 923 MW will come in 2023, 603 MW in 2024, 200 MW in 2025, 502 MW in 2026 and 102 MW in 2027.

With the present government's sincere efforts and timely initiatives, the power sector will continue to increase, as the government increased power generation to 25,284 MW, a power cell source said.

It said the government has provided power connections to 3.10 crore new consumers with expansion of 3.57 lakh kilometres new distribution line and 5,011 circuit kilometer of transmission line in the last 13 years.

Talking to BSS, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that the electricity generation capacity reached 25,284 MW (including captive) from 4,942 MW in 2009, with around 99.75 percent of the population having access to electricity due to bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said the Awami League-led government has achieved tremendous successes in the power sector in last 13 years and given top priority to the development of the sector considering its importance in the overall development of the country.

"We have successfully constructed 121 power plants having generation capacity of 20,342 MW after assuming office in 2009," Nasrul Hamid said.

According to the Power System Master Plan (PSMP) 2016, Bangladesh has an aspiration to become a high-income country by 2041 increasing the country's power generation capacity to 60,000 MW.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government has a target to generate 60,000-MW electricity by 2041, as the government materialized its earlier Vision-2021 by increasing generation capacity to 25,284 MW from 24,000 MW, it said.

Director General of Power Cell under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Engineer Mohammad Hossain said construction works are going on fast at Moheshkhali area aimed at generating 2400 MW electricity from Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant.

"The government is very much optimistic of bringing 1200 MW power from Matarbari Coal Fired Power Plant by 2024 and another 1200 MW in phases," he said. -BSS













The government has adopted a year-based plan to generate more 2,883 megawatt (MW) electricity by the next six years, an official said."Activities are being carried out in accordance with the plant for generation of 2,883 MW power through both public and private initiatives," the official familiar with the process told BSS in Dhaka on Thursday.According to the plan adopted this month, 553-MW electricity will add this year, 923 MW will come in 2023, 603 MW in 2024, 200 MW in 2025, 502 MW in 2026 and 102 MW in 2027.With the present government's sincere efforts and timely initiatives, the power sector will continue to increase, as the government increased power generation to 25,284 MW, a power cell source said.It said the government has provided power connections to 3.10 crore new consumers with expansion of 3.57 lakh kilometres new distribution line and 5,011 circuit kilometer of transmission line in the last 13 years.Talking to BSS, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that the electricity generation capacity reached 25,284 MW (including captive) from 4,942 MW in 2009, with around 99.75 percent of the population having access to electricity due to bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He said the Awami League-led government has achieved tremendous successes in the power sector in last 13 years and given top priority to the development of the sector considering its importance in the overall development of the country."We have successfully constructed 121 power plants having generation capacity of 20,342 MW after assuming office in 2009," Nasrul Hamid said.According to the Power System Master Plan (PSMP) 2016, Bangladesh has an aspiration to become a high-income country by 2041 increasing the country's power generation capacity to 60,000 MW.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government has a target to generate 60,000-MW electricity by 2041, as the government materialized its earlier Vision-2021 by increasing generation capacity to 25,284 MW from 24,000 MW, it said.Director General of Power Cell under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Engineer Mohammad Hossain said construction works are going on fast at Moheshkhali area aimed at generating 2400 MW electricity from Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant."The government is very much optimistic of bringing 1200 MW power from Matarbari Coal Fired Power Plant by 2024 and another 1200 MW in phases," he said. -BSS