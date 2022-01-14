Southeast Bank asked to maintain full provision

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked Southeast Bank to keep full provision against investments in shares of non-listed entity's as it failed to produce required documents of the investments.

The bank informed the central bank of purchasing shares of EM Power, the non-listed entity, at Tk 15 including Tk 5 premium on each share.

Southeast Bank's documents submitted to the central bank showed it invested Tk 22.5 crore in EM Power's 1.5 crore equity shares as private placement in October 24, 2018. Of the cost to purchase EM Power shares, Southeast Bank paid Tk 7.5 crore as premium and the rest Tk 15 crore as face value.

Despite holding 1.5 crore shares EM Power, representing 27 per cent of Tk 55 crore company, Southeast Bank failed to produce EM Power's audited financial statements to the central bank. Southeast Bank is yet to get any returns against the investments.

EM Power managing director Ansar Uddin told The Daily Observer that the entity was yet to issue any dividend against Southeast Bank's investments in EM Power.

A BB letter sent to the bank in this regard also mentioned that the bank has violated rules by making investments without taking approval from its board of directors.

Taking the suspicious investment pattern and decision making into consideration, the central bank asked Southeast Bank to maintain full provision against Tk 22.5 crore investments in its financial reports for the December 31, 2021 end period.

Besides issuing directive of keeping full provision against the investments, the central bank in another letter raised the amount of penalty it had slapped on the entity earlier as it failed to comply with the BB's instruction in time.

In November 7, BB fined Southeast Bank Tk 10 lakh for investing in National Life Insurance Company, a related entity of the Southeast Bank's chairman, beyond the limit set by the Bank Company Act, 1991.

As per the market price of the company's shares in November 2020, Southeast Bank's shareholdings in National Life was 22.05 per cent of the bank's paid up capital and 9.83 per cent of its total capital. As per rules, the percentages should be maximum 10 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

The investments were made from Southeast Bank's own portfolio, Southeast Bank Foundation, Southeast Bank Green Fund and its merchant bank Southeast Bank Capital, according to the bank's reports.

As the bank refrained from paying the penalty, BB raised the penalty to Tk 21.5 lakh and has already realised the amount from the bank.

Contacted for comments, Southeast Bank managing director M Kamal Hossain told The Daily Observer that he was not in a position to talk as he was in a meeting. Southeast Bank chairman Alamgir Kabir could not be reached over phone to comment.



















