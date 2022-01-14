Portal launched in Assam to quicken BD - NE India trade

A portal to facilitate trade and commerce business between Bangladesh and northeastern states of India, was launched in Guwahati, the capital of Indian state of Assam on Wednesday, according to India media.

The portal, contains a database of exporters and importers of Bangladesh and northeast India so that the relevant traders can contact each other. Besides B2B contact it will also allow business dealings and negotiations between the two sides, different Indian news media including newspapers reported.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), with assistance from the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati, has developed the portal. The ICC will also maintain it.

Launching the portal, Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, said that trade between India and his country is worth 10 billion US dollars per annum but the northeast region contributes only one percent to it.

The goods traded between northeastern India and Bangladesh include coal, vegetables, limestone and tea, he said adding there is much potential for other items such as handloom and handicrafts and Muga (mulberry) silk in Bangladesh.

ICC's Regional Director, Ishantor Sobhapandit, said this is the first website for exporters and importers of the two countries.



















