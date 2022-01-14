Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Salman identifies two major problems in capital market

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, has identified two major problems in the country's stock market. One is the structural problem and the other is the type of transaction of institutional and general investors in the matured market.
He was speaking at a function as the chief guest at the Nikunj Bhaban of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday to mark the first trading of Sukuk in the country's stock market.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam attended the event as the special guest.
The Prime Minister's Adviser said, "Everywhere I go, I talk about these two big problems of the stock market." One of these is a structural problem. Because our market is only an equity based market, you can say there is no debt. This is a big weakness. However, the new commission has been working to develop the debt market since taking office.
He said the equity and debt market ratios are similar in other countries of the world. In many countries the size of the debt market is more than equity. So we need to increase the size of the debt market in our country.
As the second biggest problem in the stock market he said the matured market, the volume of institutional transactions is higher and that of retailers (general investors) is lower. "Even there retailers transact through funds. But in our country it is just the opposite. Due to this, the rise and fall of the country's stock market is more."
He said brokerage houses have to be corporate. In our country, brokerage houses are still considered as brokers. That's why investors manage their own portfolios. This is what brokerage houses do. But for that, brokerage houses have to be real institutions and build investor confidence in them.
Salman F Rahman further said that interest rate is an important factor in the development of the stock.
He said: "The FDR (fixed deposit receipt)  interest rate is now below 6 percent. However, we will be paid 9 percent from Sukuk. That's why I was very optimistic about it."
But there was no response from the public. However, the participation of the institutions was good. I think the reason for not getting a good response from the public is the inability to make a good impression on Sukuk. But Sukuk is very interesting for FDR clients.
Speaking as the special guest on the occasion, BSEC Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam said: "We have worked on Sukuk, opened it for transactions for trade started from today. I will do more new things in the future no matter what the obstacles are. A lot of green bonds are coming in front of us, we are doing some work with our derivatives, it will come."
The BSEC Chairman said that when no one knew about this market, Beximco Group came to this market and showed us many new innovations. Today, this group is the first to come up with another new product.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank achieves 2nd position in collecting WASA bill
SJIBL elects new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
IBBL and National Hospital signs MoU
SIBL appoints 130 Probationary Officers
bKash offers up to 50pc cashback at OTT platforms
‘Climate smart tech imperative to increase food output’
Cathay Pacific crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021
BioNTech eyes up to 17b euros in vaccine revenue in 2022


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft