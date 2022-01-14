Salman identifies two major problems in capital market

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, has identified two major problems in the country's stock market. One is the structural problem and the other is the type of transaction of institutional and general investors in the matured market.

He was speaking at a function as the chief guest at the Nikunj Bhaban of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday to mark the first trading of Sukuk in the country's stock market.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam attended the event as the special guest.

The Prime Minister's Adviser said, "Everywhere I go, I talk about these two big problems of the stock market." One of these is a structural problem. Because our market is only an equity based market, you can say there is no debt. This is a big weakness. However, the new commission has been working to develop the debt market since taking office.

He said the equity and debt market ratios are similar in other countries of the world. In many countries the size of the debt market is more than equity. So we need to increase the size of the debt market in our country.

As the second biggest problem in the stock market he said the matured market, the volume of institutional transactions is higher and that of retailers (general investors) is lower. "Even there retailers transact through funds. But in our country it is just the opposite. Due to this, the rise and fall of the country's stock market is more."

He said brokerage houses have to be corporate. In our country, brokerage houses are still considered as brokers. That's why investors manage their own portfolios. This is what brokerage houses do. But for that, brokerage houses have to be real institutions and build investor confidence in them.

Salman F Rahman further said that interest rate is an important factor in the development of the stock.

He said: "The FDR (fixed deposit receipt) interest rate is now below 6 percent. However, we will be paid 9 percent from Sukuk. That's why I was very optimistic about it."

But there was no response from the public. However, the participation of the institutions was good. I think the reason for not getting a good response from the public is the inability to make a good impression on Sukuk. But Sukuk is very interesting for FDR clients.

Speaking as the special guest on the occasion, BSEC Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam said: "We have worked on Sukuk, opened it for transactions for trade started from today. I will do more new things in the future no matter what the obstacles are. A lot of green bonds are coming in front of us, we are doing some work with our derivatives, it will come."

The BSEC Chairman said that when no one knew about this market, Beximco Group came to this market and showed us many new innovations. Today, this group is the first to come up with another new product.







