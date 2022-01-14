Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Workers income shrank by 81pc amid lockdown in 2021

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Business Correspondent

Workers income shrank by 81pc amid lockdown in 2021

Workers income shrank by 81pc amid lockdown in 2021

Income of Transport, shops and hotel-restaurant workers fell by 81 per cent last year during the government-announced lockdown to prevent spread of coronary infections. At that time, 87 per cent workers lost their jobs and 48 per cent received food and financial assistance from their workplace.
Twelve per cent of these workers received various assistances from the government. The Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on employment, income and social security of private sector transport, hotel-restaurant and shop workers.
The Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS) revealed these findings in a research report on Thursday (January 13th) at a seminar in the city.
BILS Deputy Director (Research) Md. Monirul Islam presented the research report. BILS conducted the study on 400 workers in six areas of Dhaka from August to December last year.
According to BILS' study, 96 per cent of male workers work in three sectors such as transportation, hotels, restaurants and shops. Most female workers worked in shops. Seventy per cent workers are married while child labor stood at five per cent.
According to the study, 99.5 per cent of workers have been affected due to lockdown.  Employment opportunities of 87 per cent decreased. Working days decreased by 84.6 percent. Working hours have been reduced for 92 percent. Besides, 3,486 workers got their jobs back in the post-lockdown period. However, more than 7 percent have not found work yet, the report said.
Monirul Islam, said 83 per cent of service providers and businesses were affected due to covid-19. During this time they either shut down their services or businesses or reduced the scope of their business.
About 95 percent of buses and Laguna and 80 percent of shops were closed at that time. 51.5 percent of these three types of workers were panicked by thinking of losing their jobs.
The study found that 36 per cent of these workers had received the corona vaccine for job security.  Moreover during post-lockdown period, the use of masks among such workers has decreased by 64.3 percent.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank achieves 2nd position in collecting WASA bill
SJIBL elects new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
IBBL and National Hospital signs MoU
SIBL appoints 130 Probationary Officers
bKash offers up to 50pc cashback at OTT platforms
‘Climate smart tech imperative to increase food output’
Cathay Pacific crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021
BioNTech eyes up to 17b euros in vaccine revenue in 2022


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft