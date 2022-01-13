Fatima elected UN Women Executive Board President

Rabab Fatima, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations has been unanimously elected as the President of the UN Women Executive Board for the year 2022.

The election of the five-member bureau was held in New York on Tuesday, which also elected the Permanent Represen-tatives of Argentina, Ukraine, Iceland and Sierra Leone as the Vice

Presidents.

With this election, Bangladesh takes up the Presidency of the UN Women Executive Board for the first time, according to a Foreign Ministry release. The Executive Board provides strategic guidance to UN Women, the UN agency dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women.

"There is no time to waste. We must ensure that all Covid recovery plans are gender-responsive, and that all stakeholders - public, private, NGOs - are mobilized to ensure that. We also need to provide UN Women with the necessary direction and resources so that it can continue to be at the forefront of all such efforts," said Ambassador Fatima.

She assured UN Women that the new Executive Board will work hard to support UN Women in this challenging time.

The Ambassador applauded UN Women's remarkable contributions in advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women worldwide. Earlier, Fatima served as the President of the UNICEF Executive Board in 2020 and as Vice President of the UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board in 2021.

Ambassador Rabab Fatima thanked the Board members for electing her, and for their confidence in Bangladesh's leadership to address the challenges that continue to affect women and girls across the globe, especially during the time of the pandemic.

She also paid tribute to all staff and colleagues of UN Women globally, who have been carrying out their important work, with dedication and courage in the midst of the pandemic challenges, the release said.