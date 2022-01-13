C-19 negatively impacts school students: Report

Two-year-long corona pandemic along with lockdown and school closure has generated fear in almost all of the primary and secondary school students.

It is evident that the Covid-19 circumstances have negatively impacted students' psychosocial wellbeing as most of the students said their days were distressful during the lockdown period.

Moreover, around half of the students reported that they got punished during this period by their family members, according to a finding report of a study.

The study was conducted on living conditions of marginalized people and learning gaps of the students in deltaic island (char).

The study report was unveiled on Wednesday at a national seminar organized at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital with IER of Dhaka University Prof Dr. Abdul Malek in the chair.

The Institute of Education and Research (IER) of Dhaka University (DU) conducted study on the lack of education facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent interventions' of Friendship's education programmes in the char areas.

The report also suggested that the government should take steps to bridge the gap and facilitate students learning in next grades.

A specific comprehensive remedial package needs to be introduced through mapping specific learning gaps in different learning areas.

To recover students' mental health and to promote their psychosocial

wellbeing, courtyard sessions with parents and students could be arranged focusing on good parenting, it said.

Joining as Chief Guest, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Mohammad Zakir Hossain said, it was very difficult to keep the students involved in schooling and education during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Nevertheless, due to the efforts of the government and development partners, it was possible to continue the education of school students in alternative ways, he said.

Country's all kinds of educational institutions were closed from March 2020 to September 11, 2021.

In such a difficult time, an initiative was taken to continue the education of about 40 million students from primary to secondary by teaching through in alternative methods.

Some of these involved online classes, broadcasting of lessons on various subjects in national media including Bangladesh Television, he added.

Founder and Executive Director of Friendship Runa Khan said since 2002, Friendship has been trying to improve the living conditions of marginalized people in the deltaic island (char) areas.

Special importance is being given to the welfare of disadvantaged people by establishing basic rights like health and education.

Therefore, during the Covid-19 pandemic, besides regular public welfare work, special attention has been given to the education of 4,296 primary students and 960 other students through the social-purpose organisation's 43 primary, 16 secondary and 49 adult learning centers.

In the study, 'Alternative teaching method and its benefits', the IER professor Dr. SM Hafizur Rahman and Associate Professor Dr. Shah Shamim Ahmed stated that, during the pandemic, students from Friendship schools in remote areas were asked to participate in online classes in accordance with the rules of hygiene and safety to keep them involved in their studies.

Teachers also went from house to house informing parents and students about good health and cleanliness practices, besides arranging small, socially-distanced courtyard sessions for their students. Their inquiries were also taken on mobile phones, it added.

Director of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Prof AQM Shafiul Azam, National Curriculum and Textbook Board Member Prof AKM Reazul Hasan, Director of Training, Department of Primary Education Uttam Kumar Das, and A2I Policy Specialist Afzal Hossain Sarwar of the Ministry of Science and Technology also spoke at the seminar.











