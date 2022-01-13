11-point restriction begins today

The fresh 11-point restriction, imposed by the government to prevent the highly contagious new African Covid-19 variant Omicron, will begin today.

On January 10, the Cabinet Division issued a notification to this end.

The notification said considering the current situation of Omicron infections and the decisions taken by the Covid-19 situation review committee, the restrictions on the overall activities and movement are going to be imposed from January 13. The restrictions will

remain effective until further notice.

Mask use has been made mandatory in shops, shopping malls, bazaars, hotels and restaurants and all public gatherings. If one violates the rules, legal action will be taken against him or her.

All must use masks in offices and courts or outside of homes. If the health guidelines are not followed, mobile courts will have to be conducted across the country, the notification said.

Covid-19 vaccine certificates must be shown in taking food at restaurants or staying at hotels.

Without vaccine certificate, a student above 12 years will not be allowed to enter education institutions after the specific timeframe set by the Education Ministry.

Scanning facility must be increased at land ports, seaports and airports. Restriction must be imposed on the exits of crews of ships at ports. Only drivers of trucks will be allowed at land ports. The access of the visitors accompanying passengers must be stopped at airports.

Trains, buses and launches can carry passengers of their half capacity. The authorities will issue specific instructions in this regard with the date of implementation. Drivers and helpers of all types of vehicles must have Covid-19 vaccine certificates.

Home-bound passengers and others concerned must show Covid-19 vaccine certificates. Imams will aware people concerned of the health safety guidelines and mask use in their sermons of Jummah prayers in all mosques. Deputy Commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers will ensure this matter.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will take necessary publicity and other measures in accelerating Covid-19 vaccination and its booster dose inoculation. In this regard, it will take assistance from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. All social, political and religious functions will remain closed at open space until further notice. In case of any special situation created in any area, the local administration can take actions in consultation with the authorities concerned, the notification said. -BSS







