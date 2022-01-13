Shun gatherings on campus: DU

Due to the recent spike in coronavirus infection and the imposition of the restrictions from government across the country, the Dhaka University (DU) authorities asked the students and student bodies not to hold any kind of processions, meetings and public gatherings on the campus.

At the same time, the outsiders are also requested not to come to the campus without any need.

University Proctor Prof Golam Rabbani said this on Wednesday while talking to the Daily Observer.

The proctor said due to the increase in corona infection across the country restrictions have already been imposed by the government.

"We must strictly adhere to hygiene rules -- especially wearing masks and avoiding public gatherings," Prof Rabbani added.

Prof Rabbani further said, "We urge those, who still roam around the campus unnecessarily, not to risk their own lives and the lives of others."

Asked if barricades would be set up at the

entry points on the campus, the proctor said the authorities are yet to take such a decision as the students are staying at the halls on the campus.

"We are constantly monitoring the pandemic situation. After all, the university administration will come forward to do whatever it takes to keep our students safe," Prof Rabbani added.

Regarding the processions and rallies, he said it's their duty to abide by the government decision as the government said all social, political and religious ceremonies or rallies should be stopped until further notice.

Meanwhile, the DU administration has issued an urgent notification on January 9 to abide by the hygiene rules on the campus as corona infection has increased again in the country.

The notice warns that the residential halls will be kept open and the academic activities will not be conducted physically if all concerned including teachers and students do not follow the hygiene rules -- especially if they do not cover their face with masks.







