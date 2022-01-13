Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

4 killed in road accidents

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Lalmonirhat and Natore on Wednesday.
Our Lalmonirhat Correspondent added that a man and his nephew were killed in a road accident at Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Imran, 21, son of Abbas Ali, and his nephew Nayem, 6, residents of Borokhata Purbo Sardubi village in the upazila.
Locals said a motorcycle carrying them crashed ejecting them on the road after its driver lost control on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari Road near the RDRS area at about 9:30am. Later, a truck ran
    over them, leaving the duo severely injured.
They were rushed to Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced Nayem dead.
Critically injured Imran was shifted to Lalmonirhat Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Hatibandha Highway Police Station Officer in-Charge Abdul Hakim said police seized the truck and detained its driver and his assistant.
Our Natore Correspondent added two persons have been killed in a bus, truck and van collision at Sadar upazila in Natore district.
The accident took place on the Natore-Rajshahi Highway in Takia area around 1:30am on Wednesday which also left five others  injured.
The deceased were identified as truck driver Abu Musa, a resident of Jhenidah district, and timber trader Asadul Haque of Kushtia.
Natore Fire Service and Civil Defence station officer Akhter Hamid Khan said a wood-laden truck collided head-on with a Rajshahi-bound bus in the area. Soon after, a van driver lost control over the steering and crashed into the bus. The accident left the duo dead on the spot and five others injured.  The injured were admitted to Natore Sadar Hospital, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fatima elected UN Women Executive Board President
Planning Minister MA Mannan flanked by Navy Chief Admiral M Shahid Iqbal
C-19 negatively impacts school students: Report
11-point restriction begins today
Shun gatherings on campus: DU
4 killed in road accidents
Passports of anti-state propagandists abroad to be cancelled: Minister
Verdict on Jan 31


Latest News
Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 2022
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Oscars show will go on, with a host
Tokayev vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes
Liton earns career-best ranking in Test
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in lone warm up match
Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool
BCB announces official schedule of BPL
Book titled 'Smritite Sheikh Kamal O Pochattor Poroborti Ghotona' unveiled
Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship Grand Final 21 January
Most Read News
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Dhaka, Rangamati identified as 'red zones'
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
BNP leader Harris Chowdhury dies three months ago
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Sinha murder: Verdict on Jan 31 as arguments end
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire service launch new hotline
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft