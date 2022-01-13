4 killed in road accidents

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Lalmonirhat and Natore on Wednesday.

Our Lalmonirhat Correspondent added that a man and his nephew were killed in a road accident at Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Imran, 21, son of Abbas Ali, and his nephew Nayem, 6, residents of Borokhata Purbo Sardubi village in the upazila.

Locals said a motorcycle carrying them crashed ejecting them on the road after its driver lost control on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari Road near the RDRS area at about 9:30am. Later, a truck ran

over them, leaving the duo severely injured.

They were rushed to Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced Nayem dead.

Critically injured Imran was shifted to Lalmonirhat Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Hatibandha Highway Police Station Officer in-Charge Abdul Hakim said police seized the truck and detained its driver and his assistant.

Our Natore Correspondent added two persons have been killed in a bus, truck and van collision at Sadar upazila in Natore district.

The accident took place on the Natore-Rajshahi Highway in Takia area around 1:30am on Wednesday which also left five others injured.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Abu Musa, a resident of Jhenidah district, and timber trader Asadul Haque of Kushtia.

Natore Fire Service and Civil Defence station officer Akhter Hamid Khan said a wood-laden truck collided head-on with a Rajshahi-bound bus in the area. Soon after, a van driver lost control over the steering and crashed into the bus. The accident left the duo dead on the spot and five others injured. The injured were admitted to Natore Sadar Hospital, he added.







