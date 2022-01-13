Passports of anti-state propagandists abroad to be cancelled: Minister

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque Wednesday said those who are making anti-state statements staying abroad will have their passports cancelled.

"A list is being prepared and accordingly their passports will be cancelled," he told journalists after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held at the Home Ministry's conference room at the Secretariat.

Mozammel, also the Chairman of the committee, said, "The government has taken the decision and given instructions to cancel their passports after examining their anti-state

activities."

He said, "Rohingyas are not citizens of our country. So, they will not be judged under the law of our country. The law enforcement agencies have been asked to make the highest efforts to stop their wrongdoings."

He also said there would be a dope test before being appointed in any government job.

"Dope tests will also be done before admission to educational institutions. A law will be enacted soon to make dope testing compulsory," Mozammel added.

He said full address along with NID of parcel senders will be ensured on parcel item as some senders earlier used fake address and name while sending items through courier service or post office.

"So, a parcel would have to be sent according to sender's NID and he or she would have to be present. Earlier, parcel was scanned at General Post Office (GPO) now it will be done at the airports," Mozammel said.

