Passports of anti-state propagandists abroad to be cancelled: Minister

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque Wednesday said those who are making anti-state statements staying abroad will have their passports cancelled.
"A list is being prepared and accordingly their passports will be cancelled," he told journalists after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held at the Home Ministry's conference room at the Secretariat.
Mozammel, also the Chairman of the committee, said, "The government has taken the decision and given instructions to cancel their passports after examining their anti-state
    activities."
He said, "Rohingyas are not citizens of our country. So, they will not be judged under the law of our country. The law enforcement agencies have been asked to make the highest efforts to stop their wrongdoings."
He also said there would be a dope test before being appointed in any government job.
"Dope tests will also be done before admission to educational institutions. A law will be enacted soon to make dope testing compulsory," Mozammel added.
He said full address along with NID of parcel senders will be ensured on parcel item as some senders earlier used fake address and name while sending items through courier service or post office.
"So, a parcel would have to be sent according to sender's NID and he or she would have to be present. Earlier, parcel was scanned at General Post Office (GPO) now it will be done at the airports," Mozammel said.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Md Imran Ahmed, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chwdhury, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian, Security Divisions Secretaries Mustafa Kamal Uddin and Akter Hossain, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and officials concerned were present at the meeting.


