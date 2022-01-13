Verdict on Jan 31

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 12: A court here on Wednesday ended the arguments of both prosecution and defence sides in the sensational Maj (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case and set January 31 to deliver the verdict.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail fixed the date on Wednesday.

Maj Sinha was shot dead in police firing at Shamlapur Check-Post under Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar at night on July 31 in 2020.

Later, on August 5, his elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdousi filed a murder case against nine persons, including Teknaf Police Station former OC Pradeep, SIs Liakat Ali and Nandadulal and others with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court.

A total of 15 people were indicted in the case. All nine policemen, accused in the case, were dismissed from the force.

On Wednesday's hearing, lawyers of OC Pradeep sought his acquittal and pleaded him not guilty in the killing incident.

All the 15 accused in the case were produced in court on the day. They were brought to the court by prison van from Cox's Bazar District Jail around 9:30am amid tight security.

Deposition of 65 people, out of 83, have been completed on December 1 in 2021 in eight phases.







