Covid: 2,916 new cases reported



A corona patient with oxygen support lies on a Dhaka Medical College Hospital bed with one of her relatives stroking her head to comfort her. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country now stands at 28,111 and the mortality rate stands at 1.76 per cent. Meanwhile, the total number of cases rose to 16,01,305, added the release.

The current positivity

rate was 11.68 per cent while the total positivity rate stood at 13.63 per cent.

A total of 24,964 samples were tested across the country in the 24 hours. At least 266 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 15,51,653 and the recovery rate at 96.90 per cent.

Of the four deceased, two were male and two female and they were aged between 51-100, added the release.















