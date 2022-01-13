‘St Martin Marine Protected Area’ declared to stop biodiversity loss

A total of 1743 square kilometer area of the Bay of Bengal adjacent to St. Marin Island in addition to the previously declared 590 hectares of ecologically critical area has been declared as 'St. Martin Marine Protected Area'.

The declaration was given to prevent uncontrolled movements of ships and motor boats, overfishing, dumping of waste and harmful chemicals in the sea, destruction of coral colonies and depletion of biodiversity.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of the government under the Sections 13 (1) and 13 (2) of the Wildlife (Conservation and Protection) Act, 2012, declared this area as St. Martin Marine Protected Area'.

This Marine Protected Area is by far the largest and second Marine Protected Area in the country. It will help in the conservation of the endangered pink dolphins, sharks, ray fish, sea turtles, seabirds, corals, marine grasses and marine biodiversity and their habitats.

It is hoped that the declaration of this marine protected area for the conservation of the coral and marine aquatic life and marine biodiversity of St. Martin's Island will facilitate the proper enforcement of the law and proper management of the protected area with the help of law enforcement agencies operating in and around the island.

Moreover, limiting sustainable extraction of marine resources from this protected area will result in increased marine fish resources and aquatic animal breeding in the protected area.

At the same time, the possibility of increasing the abundance of marine fish resources and aquatic life outside the protected area will be multiplied.







