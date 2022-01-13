Video
NPP submits 5-point proposal on formation of EC to President

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

National People's Party (NPP) took part in a discussion with President M Abdul Hamid in Wednesday evening on the formation of the Election Commission (EC).
A six-member delegation led by the party's Chairman Alhaj Sheikh Salauddin Salu took part in the discussion held at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban.
The delegation submitted a five-point proposal including enactment of law regarding EC
    formation. They recommended the formation of a search committee consisting of honest and experienced people.
They also called for the formation of an EC consisting of honest, non-partisan people believing in the spirit of the Liberation War and making the election commission independent and neutral.
Welcoming the NPP delegation, the President said discussions and exchange of views with the political parties would help in forming an acceptable EC. He also said discussions and exchanges of views play a fruitful role in resolving any issue.
The President thanked the political parties for giving their thoughtful views.


