Outgoing US envoy Miller calls on PM’s adviser Rizvi

Outgoing US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Robert Miller on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Prof Gowher Rizvi, International Relations Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister. He met the Adviser at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the afternoon.During the farewell meeting, Ambassador Miller was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Dhaka Miss Helen LaFave and the Head of the Political wing Arturo Hines.During the meeting, theoutgoing US Ambassador discussed various issues related to the development of relations between the two countries during his stay in Bangladesh for about 3 years and 2 months. The Adviser mentioned that the two countries have excellent relations in business-investment, education-culture, defence and disaster management.Earl Robert Miller expressed hope that the excellent relations between the two countries would reach new heights in the future. He said a high-level delegation from Washington would visit Dhaka in the next few months. He also said that the delegation has started preparations to discuss various issues aimed at taking the relations between the two countries to a higher level.