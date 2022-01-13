Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners

Bus owners on Wednesday decided to run their vehicles with passengers at half capacity as per the government instructions without increasing the fare.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

Buses will start operation as per the decision from January 15 (Saturday) maintaining health guidelines and restrictions

issued by the government.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah said the government had instructed to carry passengers to leave seats half empty from Thursday (January 13th).

"So today (Wednesday) I had a meeting with the leaders of the owners' association in my office about fixing the bus fare. Owners have all agreed to run buses with no rise in fare."

Therefore, passengers will be transported at the fare fixed by BRTA from next Saturday.

All the offices, courts, mills-factories of the country are open. Now if passengers are transported in half capacity of the buses, there will be a transport crisis.

On Monday, the government issued 11-point restrictions to check the spread of Omicron variant across the country.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on that day.









