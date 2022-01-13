Remittance came down by 8pc in 2020: RMMRU

Compared to 2017, the country's remittances earning came down by 8 percent per household in nominal terms in 2020.

With 5 percent inflation per year, the reduction in remittance increases was 23 percent in real terms, according to a survey report of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU).

RMMRU revealed the information at a workshop titled 'Impact of Migration on Transformation to Sustainability: Poverty and Development in Bangladesh' organized in a city hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday.

According to the findings of the panel survey over 6000 households, spanning 20 districts of Bangladesh, the amount of remittances sent by female migrants increased by 16 percent in nominal terms during the period.

However, in real terms after including the inflation, it reduced by 1.6 percent.

Founder of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) Dr Tasneem Siddiqui led the research work in collaboration with Dr. C. Rashaad Shabab of University of Sussex, Dr

Ananta Neelim of University of Tasmania and Mahmudol Hasan Rocky of RMMRU.

Dr. Tasneem Siddiqui presented the findings of the research in the programme.

The research found that among the groups internal migrant households are best able to protect expenditure against adverse climate and health shocks.

Joining workshop as chief guest, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shhahriar Alam said, "The global GDP would be doubled, if all intending migrants were able to migrate."

He emphasized honoring the women's rights to migrate by creating a safe migration environment.

Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman, former Adviser to the Caretaker Government, said time had come for internal migrants to receive the same policy attention from the government like the international migrants.

Shahidul Haque, former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, commended the research for bringing internal migration so strongly to the policy arena for the first time.

Giving importance of migration to consumption smoothing and economic growth, among the bilateral donors, acting Head of the Embassy of Switzerland Suzanne Muller stated that her country is strongly committed to policy research on migration.

In the presentation on the report, Tasneem Siddiqui said major changes are observed in migration status between second and third waves.

During Wave 2, 84 percent of internal migrants and 77percent of international migrants were current migrants. In wave 3, it came down to 66 percent and 64 percent respectively

The number of returned migration has also increased directly linked to COVID-19 pandemic.

In understanding why people migrate, the research also explored reasons for not sending family members outside the village for work.

It said at least 72 percent people are not interested to migrate due to not having economic compulsion while 53 percent people are not migrating due to absence of male or female member, 40 percent for family and social responsibilities and 35 percent due to lack of access to social-networks.

Around 10 percent respondents identified climate related stresses as factors for migration while 76 percent of them identified climate related disasters as a major reason.

The report said compared to 2014, female migration cost in 2017 effectively decreased by 20 percent while compared to 2017, it decreased around 18 percent in 2020.

At the same time, compared to 2014, male migration cost in 2017 reduced by 5pc and compared to 2017, it decreased by 7 percent in 2020.

Due to migration, poverty of all three groups - internal, international and non-migrants - has declined in the country.

In 2014, 3 percent of internal migrants, 10 percent of international migrants and 20 percent of non-migrant households were below poverty line.

In 2017, it came down to 25 percent for internal migrants, 18 percent for non-migrants. The poverty rate slightly changed in case of international migrants, it added.

In 2020, poverty rate of all groups further dropped by 11 percent for internal, 6 percent for international and 10 percent for non-migrant households. Migration enhances the economic sustainability of the households.

However, migrants' households begin from less advantaged positions than non-migrant households.

Among others, Prof Mustafizur Rahman of CPD, Dr. Habibur Rahman of Bangladesh Bank, Prof Atonu Rabbani of BRAC University, Md. Shahidul Alam, Director General of BMET, Dr. Nashid Rizwana Monir of Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare, and Prof Selim Raihan of University of Dhaka, and Tapati Saha of UN Women, participated in the discussion.











