8,000 metres net seized from Halda River in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 12: A team of Sadarght Naval Police in a series of drive seized 8,000 meters of current net from different points of Halda River under Raozan upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The police team led by Mizanur Rahman, Officer in Charge of Naval police conducted the drive at Madhunaghat, Chyachar and Khocukhain point in the river and seized the net.

Mizanur Rahman said regular drives will be conducted to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River. -BSS