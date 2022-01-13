Video
Thursday, 13 January, 2022
DMP arrests 70 for consuming, selling drugs

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 70 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the ongoing anti-narcotics drives in the capital during the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.
As part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 70 drug abusers and recovered different kind of drugs from their possession from 6 am on January 11, 2022 to 6 am today, a DMP statement said that issued here today.
During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 204 grams and 966 puria (small packet) of heroin, 33.398 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 7,580 pieces of yaba tablets, 20 drug injections and six ice drugs from them, it added.
Police filed 49 cases against the arrestees in those connections with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.    -BSS


