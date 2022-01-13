AL’s politics is for people, BNP’s for Khaleda, Tareque: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said BNP does politics only over Khaleda Zia's health issue and the conviction of Tareque Zia.

"Awami League's politics is to serve the people. On the other hand, BNP does politics only over Begum Khaleda Zia's health and Tareque Zia's punishment issues," he said, addressing a function for distribution of blankets among the distressed.

Awami League Dhaka city North unit organised the function to distribute blankets as the gifts of the Prime Minister on Friends Club ground at Uttara in the capital.

Hasan said, "Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thinks that the motto of our politics is doing welfare of people. For this, politics is a vow for us and the vow is for the welfare of the country, its people and society as well. And Awami League leaders and activists practice it," he added.

He said relief items were distributed among crores of people by the leaders and activists of AL during the COVID-19 epidemic. Currently, they (AL leaders and workers) and public representatives are standing beside the people across the country and distributing winter clothes, said Hasan, also AL joint general secretary. On the other hand, the minister said, BNP is busy over the health issue of Khaleda Zia and the conviction of Tareque Rahman. They (BNP) want to send Begum Zia abroad, he added.

He said Khaleda Zia was earlier getting well with the treatment of the country's doctors and presently her health condition is improving. "She is now in cabin. For this, I want to extend my thanks to the doctors," he added.

The minister prayed for early recovery so that Begum Zia can go home from hospital as early as possible.

He said BNP is organising rallies at different districts in demand for sending Begum Zia abroad. But they (BNP) are fighting among themselves in those rallies, he said, adding even the stage was broken in Chattogram today for their internal dispute.

He said the countrymen would flee from the country if BNP gets the responsibility of running the state.

Hasan said Awami League stands beside the countrymen at all time including any disaster and pandemic situations.

AL leaders Matiur Rahman Mati, Azizul Haque Rana and Mizanul Islam Mizu, among others, addressed the function with AL Dhaka city North unit president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair. Joint general secretary Mohammad Habib Hasan, MP, conducted the function. -BSS







