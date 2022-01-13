Three drug traders jailed in Ctg  

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 12: A Chattogram court on Wednesday sentenced different terms of imprisonment to three drug peddlers.

The court of Chattogram 4th Metropolitan Additional Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan sentenced Mizanur Rahman, 30, son of Abu Sama, and Giash Uddin, 25, son of Nobi Hossain, to eight years of imprisonment both and Mohammad Kawsar, 30, to five years of imprisonment for drug peddling. The court also fined Mizanur Rahman and Giash Uddin Tk 10,000 each, in default, to serve more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, a team of the Narcotics Control Department detained three drug traders with 10,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from the city's Station Road area on May 21, 2018. -BSS





