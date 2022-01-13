RMCH records two more deaths in Covid-19 unit

RAJSHAHI, Jan 12: Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) recorded two more deaths in its Covid-19 unit during the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi and they died with Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, four more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit during the last 24 hours, taking the number of admitted patients to 26, including eight tested positive for Covid-19, at present.

Six other patients returned home after being cured during the same time.

On the other hand, twenty-six more patients were found Covid-19 positive after testing 214 samples in Rajshahi's two laboratories on Tuesday, showing a 17.57 percent infection rate.









