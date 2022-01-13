90,000 yaba pills recovered in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday recovered 90,000 Yaba pills from Jimbongkhali area near the Naf River at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.

Tipped off, a patrol team conducted a drive and found a smuggler crossing the Naf River with a plastic bag around 6:50am, according to a press release issued by BGB-2 Battalion.

When the BGB men challenged him, he jumped into the river and fled, leaving the bag behind.

Later the BGB men recovered the Yaba pills worth Tk. 2.70 crore from the bag. -UNB









