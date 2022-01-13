Preparation for holding ‘Amar Ekushey Book Fair’ continues

The preparation for the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022, scheduled to begin on February 1 next, is going on.

The Bangla Academy authorities have till now decided to continue the book fair up to the stipulated time of February 28, the period till that, the fair is usually held every year, said Director of Bangla Academy and Member Secretary of Ekushey Book Fair Committee Jalal uddin Ahmed.

He expected that the book fair will be held successfully as all the preparations are underway to hold the fair.

Ahmed also urged all concerned including visitors to maintain the proper health guidelines in book fair.

He said necessary steps are being taken by the Bangla Academy to follow strict hygiene rules considering the 'Omicron Covid variant' so that the book-lovers can come and roam safely.

According to Bangla Academy sources, the application for the stall allocation can be submitted till today. -BSS









