Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU observes 51st founding anniv

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
JU Correspondent

Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farzana Islam inaugurates the programmes of the 51st founding anniversary of the university through a video conferencing on Wednesday. Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Md Nurul Alam, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq and Registrar Rahima Kaneez were present on the occasion. photo: observer

Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farzana Islam inaugurates the programmes of the 51st founding anniversary of the university through a video conferencing on Wednesday. Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Md Nurul Alam, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq and Registrar Rahima Kaneez were present on the occasion. photo: observer

Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Wednesday celebrated its glorious 51st founding anniversary in a limited scale considering the Covid-19 situation across the country.
Marking the day, the JU authorities have taken various online-based programmes with the aim of preventing the spread of Coronavirus.
The daylong programme was inaugurated by hoisting the national as well as JU flags and releasing balloons in front of the Business Studies faculty around 10:30am.
JU vice chancellor professor Farzana Islam inaugurated the event through a videoconference in the morning.
Later, Student Welfare and Counselling Centre and Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of the university separately organized virtual cultural programme.
A puppet drama was also staged by Puppet Theater Research and Development centre of Bangladesh around 1:00pm.
Jahangirnagar University was founded on 20 August 1970. It formally began its academic activities as a residential university on 12 January 1971, with four departments, 21 teachers, 150 students, and three residential halls.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8,000 metres net seized from Halda River in Ctg
DMP arrests 70 for consuming, selling drugs
AL’s politics is for people, BNP’s for Khaleda, Tareque: Hasan
Three drug traders jailed in Ctg  
RMCH records two more deaths in Covid-19 unit
90,000 yaba pills recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Preparation for holding ‘Amar Ekushey Book Fair’ continues
JU observes 51st founding anniv


Latest News
Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 2022
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Oscars show will go on, with a host
Tokayev vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes
Liton earns career-best ranking in Test
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in lone warm up match
Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool
BCB announces official schedule of BPL
Book titled 'Smritite Sheikh Kamal O Pochattor Poroborti Ghotona' unveiled
Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship Grand Final 21 January
Most Read News
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Dhaka, Rangamati identified as 'red zones'
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
BNP leader Harris Chowdhury dies three months ago
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Sinha murder: Verdict on Jan 31 as arguments end
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire service launch new hotline
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft