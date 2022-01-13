JU observes 51st founding anniv



Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farzana Islam inaugurates the programmes of the 51st founding anniversary of the university through a video conferencing on Wednesday. Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Md Nurul Alam, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq and Registrar Rahima Kaneez were present on the occasion. photo: observer

Marking the day, the JU authorities have taken various online-based programmes with the aim of preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

The daylong programme was inaugurated by hoisting the national as well as JU flags and releasing balloons in front of the Business Studies faculty around 10:30am.

JU vice chancellor professor Farzana Islam inaugurated the event through a videoconference in the morning.

Later, Student Welfare and Counselling Centre and Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of the university separately organized virtual cultural programme.

A puppet drama was also staged by Puppet Theater Research and Development centre of Bangladesh around 1:00pm.

Jahangirnagar University was founded on 20 August 1970. It formally began its academic activities as a residential university on 12 January 1971, with four departments, 21 teachers, 150 students, and three residential halls.









