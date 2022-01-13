Will BSF stick to its word this time?

If what has been published on Indo-Bangla border issue in the front page of this daily yesterday turns reality, we believe, will benefit both the next-door neighbours in strengthening trust. Reportedly, both India and Bangladesh, in a Home minister and BGB-BSF level meeting, pledged not to use lethal weapons along shared borders. And we believe the statement our home minister made in this regard carries a special significance. Home minister's statement in a warm clothing distribution programme in Kurigram that "Everyone is sincere about preventing killings from taking place" we believe, will be demonstrated in the ground. We are also in full agreement with him that - Bangladesh and India are brotherly countries.



Unfortunately, our irony of fate is that every time such bilateral meeting takes place seeking a solution to BSF's arbitrary border killing - every time BSF highhandedness leaves a sign of blood stained cruelty in the border immediately after the meeting. And in the name of meetings and negotiations, BSF's nonstop cruelty on our unarmed, poor Bangladeshi people often questions the integrity of all the sweet talks on the part of India. Can India restore the trust of Bangladeshi people this time? Let's wait and see.



In the past two decades, BSF killed more than a thousand Bangladeshi along our shared border in utter violation of human rights triggering international outcry. Rights defenders have already termed Indo-Bangladesh border as killing fields. Although there are swelling claims and complacency that the two countries have reached the best ever bilateral ties of all time, but reality reflects a different image. And behind each and every killing of a Bangladeshi, works unilateral control of BSF on border, impunity and lack of accountability.



India and Bangladesh share a 4, 053 km long porous border. There is no denying of the fact and emotions, people from both sides having similar cultural and to some extent same linguistic trait during various occasions outweighing the bars of border. But BSF's border killing of our citizens in the likes of shooting birds is unacceptable. Under the guise of maintaining security and sovereignty of a country, such gross violation of human rights for mere border crossings cannot go unchecked. BSF must pursue alternative sentences in line with international convention in containing border crossing offenders.



The trust and brotherly relations India expects as a close door neighbour should also be demonstrated by India itself. Mere fine words butter no parsnips to bring down the border killing menace. We expect this time our Indian counterpart BSF will transform their pledge into reality with cent percent reflection of sincerity and political goodwill. Once border killings come down to zero, benefits of a win-win situation will go to both countries in a more neighbourly spirit.

