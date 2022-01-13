

Farmers need a day to be celebrated nationally



A Farmer is an essential aspect of the agricultural industry. Bangladesh is currently home to 16.5 million farmer families. Crop agriculture, poultry, fishery, livestock, and forest are all part of this farming community. There are 3 types of Crop Agriculture--

Horticulture Crops: High value vegetables crops, spices crops (Tomato, Cabbage cauliflower, Onion) as well as all types of fruits and flowers etc. Agriculture Crops: All types of field crops; such as Paddy, Maize, Wheat, Pulsates and Oil and others. The high valued crops: Tea, Jute and Cotton etc.



The farmers not only produce food, but also inculcate morals and principles. They are the ones that pour their hearts and souls into the land in order to bring it to life and provide us with sustenance. As a result of their constant hard work and tremendous contribution, Bangladesh has become self-sufficient in grains, fish, meat and eggs. The country is also on the verge of becoming self-sufficient in milk production. Farmers are the major driving force of the nation and we are proud of our economic progress and of what we do every day to feed and fuel our country.



Now the time has come to honour our farmers and recognize their contribution by promoting their welfare and prosperity. We would like to compliment all of the farmers who have made foods and provided joy to the country with their continuous efforts. Every year on last Sunday in December, we would like to observe "National Farmers' Day" to honour farmers' contributions in making Bangladesh a food self-sufficient country.



We are proposing to celebrate National Farmers' Day on December (last Sunday) every year as December is the month when farmers' community (farmers in all respect: crop agriculture, poultry, fish and cattle) get better prices for their commodities--which intensely inspires them to be engaged in farming activity. As part of that in the last calendar year 2021 we focused on 2 themes - 1) No Food Wastage and 2) Ensure Fair Price for Farmers--stresses that prevention of food wastage has immediate and long-term benefits for the people, the pl and the economy. "Ensure fair price" will improve quality life, economic welfare of the farmers to the society.



First theme--no food wastage:

Food waste in Bangladesh has become an alarming issue in the face of rising population and their unsustainable consumption behaviour. Every year 10.62 million tons of foods are wasted by households in Bangladesh. This food has been produced through tireless work of our farmers. Food waste happens on a daily basis, as well as post-harvest to wholesalers and retailers, and from market to plate. Crop damage, harvesting procedures, improper packing and transportation, and inadequate storage are some of the causes of waste. Also, the inadequate capacity and bad condition are two of the problems with the country's storage facilities.



"Lack of Food Processing Plants" is another shortcoming of this industry. Livestock products are basically difficult to trade because they are highly perishable. So, these require processing, freezing, canning, drying (total cold chain management) of some sort to allow adequate shelf life to send to distant markets.



In order to avoid food wastage, both private and public concentration and initiatives are required. Furthermore, using the "Farm to Plate" approach, we must raise social awareness to stop food waste from farmers to end users. To prevent food waste at every stage of the "Farm to Plate" approach, self-awareness is required in harvesting, post-harvesting, distribution channel, marketing, meal preparation, and post-food wastage.



Second theme--ensure fair price:

Our second concern area is ensuring fair price for the farmers. If the farmers do not get the fair price, we will have to face serious economic consequences with agricultural products. At present, we see that the farmers are being deprived and not profiting owing to a lack of fair prices despite enormous production growth; as a result, they will lose interest in continuing to cultivate paddy or other agricultural products.



Now, the time has come to identify the factors for the farmers' loss or why they are not getting the fair price on their produced agro-products. In order to ensure the fair price, we have to seriously focus on the following factors:

Good genetics--which can be defined as seed; nutrition--right and balanced food for the plants and animals; health protection--agriculture deals with living beings, this will have health issues which should be addressed rightly. Right farming practice--agriculture farming denotes to using the right knowledge for raising the plant or the animal. Lack of knowledge seriously affects productivity and quality of end product.



Farming-friendly technology--technology plays a big role in productivity and to reduce cost. Level of technology in farming depends on the socio-economic condition in a given society. Business acumen--farmers are traditionally conservative in culture. Now-a-days commercial farming is taking over the traditional farming practices. Since production involves with an enormous investment process, so it needs well thought for planning and proper information of the future market price and trend.



Apart from the above, the following steps should be taken:



Training: Training in good agricultural practices will help farmers learn how to efficiently manage the health of their land/farm, effectively cultivate or increase their harvests and meeting the food safety issues.



Credit Access: Agri-credit needs to be available on competitive terms. Necessary arrangement may be made to provide credit facilities for establishing poultry/cattle/fish farm and purchasing of feed, medicine/vaccine etc throughout the country without concentrating some specific region.



Distribution channel: Ensuring proper distribution channel for agricultural products: Wholesalers, Retailers, direct-to-consumer sales.



Involvement of middlemen: One of the major factors responsible for dropping price is involvement of middlemen in selling agro-products.



Diversification: It is required for continuing efforts for crop diversification, optimum use of arable land, agriculture modernization, innovation of climate-tolerant crop varieties and sustainable use of technology aiming to boost crop production in the country.



Moreover, the government needs to formulate and execute "Sustainable Farmer-Friendly Policies" and work towards the welfare of the farmers. All these above issues can be discussed by organizing various programs, debates, seminars, quiz competitions, discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and functions on the "National Farmers' Day.



The present economic pressure for maximizing food production and minimizing production cost with a general concern for energy conservation has led to an approach of integrating different farming. Our neighbouring countries have already been supporting their farmers to coordinate among themselves that they could be supportive to each others in minimizing costs and increase yields.

The writer is Managing Director of

Aftab Bahumukhi Farms Limited













