

Resolving social problems is a must



On February 8, 2021, the UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) reviewed Bangladesh's development progress and made a final recommendation to move from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to developing countries, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 24 of that year. This is a great recognition of the economic progress of Bangladesh in the last 50 years after independence.



After the present government came to power in 2009, it adopted various mega projects along with many other development projects. Many of which are visible today. According to experts, if these projects are implemented, Bangladesh will be turned into a developed country as the goal has been set by 2041. This government, which has been in power for three consecutive terms, has more success than failure.



On the other hand, the second wave of Covid-19pandemic in the country in 2021 led to an increase in the number of infections and deaths across the country, leading to a crisis in public life due to continuous lockdown for almost half of the year.



Despite this crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, many major development activities have been visible in the country. The Padma Bridge is no longer a fantasy, it is visible now. There is no doubt that the Padma Bridge will be launched this year. The Padma Bridge is now a symbol of Bangladesh's honour and dignity.



Construction of the Karnafuli tunnel is also progressing fast. The tunnel is expected to be inaugurated this year. Metrorail has already started giving trials. Metrorail will also be launched by thisyear. Besides, works on various mega projects including Ruppur nuclear power project is progressing fast.



There is no denying that during the tenure of the present government, unprecedented development has been achieved in various sectors. The development activities are being implemented by adopting 'Vision 2021', 'Vision 2041', 'Delta Plan', various five-year plans based on the election manifesto ' Din BodolerSonod' (Charter of Change) made in 2008. The "Millennium Development Goals (MDGs)" announced by the United Nations have been successfully achieved. Bangladesh is ahead in various indicators of "Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)".



The main force of development has set a record in power generation. The basic needs of the citizens of a country recognized by the Constitution of Bangladesh, such as food, clothing, shelter, education, medical care and entertainment, have made great strides in the last 13 years. According to the estimates of different international organizations, Bangladesh has also advanced in various sectors of socio-economic indicators.



The country achieved self-sufficiency in food and sustainable agriculture. The revolution has taken place, especially in the agricultural sector. Extensive progress has been made in the development of fisheries and livestock resources.



There has been a massive development of rural infrastructure including national highways. Economic growth and national income have increased, and the poverty rate has decreased significantly. Bangladesh has also succeeded in increasing exports and achieving remittances.



Among others increasing access to social security for vulnerable people, increasing state honorarium for heroic freedom fighters, tackling climate change, combating terrorism and militancy, building a digital Bangladesh through the fourth industrial revolution, empowering women, providing shelter to Rohingya people, providing shelter to the homeless through Ashroyon (Shelter) projects, construction of low rent flats for slum dwellers inand outside Dhaka are notable.



The government has had a lot of success in dealing with the Corona pandemic. In all respects, Bangladesh's development progress continues. With the unwavering support of the people of this country, the present Prime Minister has turned Bangabandhu's beloved Bangladesh into a 'Role Model of Development' by removing the stigma of 'Bottomless Basket'.



The biggest problem for the general public is the rise in commodity prices. The price of goods is going up by leaps and going beyond the purchasing power of ordinary people. It has become difficult for them to balance expenses with income. Dissatisfaction is constantly growing.



Chaos in public transport has become a huge problem for ordinary people. Due to Corona, public transport was closed for a long time. Then when it was decided to start public transport with half the seats, the fare was increased. Then this rent was not reduced.



With the increase in the price of diesel and kerosene, the fare of public transport also goes up again and after the increase of this fare, an anarchic situation continued. There was and still is a kind of unrest and discomfort with public transport. Incidents such as abuse of public transport workers, especially drivers and supervisors, harassment of female passengers and disgrace have been reported in the media which has aroused the general public.



Anarchy in waterways also did not stop. The launch sinking at different times and the recent launch fires have shaken the conscience of ordinary people. Last year we saw widespread violence surrounding local government elections, especially Union Parishad (UP) elections. Analysts believe that such incidents have put ordinary people in a state of discomfort.



There has also been an increase in the social disorder of rape and other social unrest in recent times which has caused panic among the mass people. Unemployment, increase in the number of poor people, bribery, corruption, violence against women are other concerns. Panic about rape, gang rape, post-rape murder, sexual harassment, domestic violence and trafficking in women have been noticed increasing in particular. So, appropriate policies and programmes must be taken to stop the panic and anarchy.



Thus it is an urgent to restore stability in social life, control of food price, interest, bribery, reduction of corruption, prevention of oppression of women, restoration of discipline in public transport, employment creation, poverty reduction and elimination of inequalities are alsourgently needed for the development and progress of Bangladesh. And if this is not possible to stop, analysts believe that ordinary people will not get the benefits of large development projects.

The writer is a researcher and development Worker









