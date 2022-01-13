

Contempt of court



One of the basic cornerstones of our legal system is that, the court itself plays the role of both prosecutor and arbiter in case of contempt of court. There is a wide and deep-rooted belief among the mass people and the legal scholars that, contempt of court is incompatible with the principle of rule of law, separation of power and natural justice.



There are strong reasons to say so as the power to execute and punish lies within one forum which is a clear violation of the principle of separation of power.Separation of power emphasizes on equal and proportionate distribution of power.



The sole basis of rule of law is removing arbitrariness. But judges can deliver arbitrary verdicts in the contempt of court issues. So there is a scope of the violation of rule of law as well. One of the basic principles of natural justice is nemojudex non causasua that means no one can be the judge of his own cause.



Here the court itself is becoming the judge in trying the contempt of court cases. That is how it can create drastic violation of natural justice also.



There is no denying that, if there remains massive power in deciding whether or not a particular matter falls within the ambit of the contempt of court, a chaotic system or undemocratic practice may appear. As we claim ourselves the people of a democratic country, we must have been given the opportunity to constructively criticize the court's orders and verdicts. This is a duty of the lawyers, legal scholars and even the journalists to do so.



But if the court itself decides and settles the dispute it becomes a problematic situation. The court may not gracefully handle the dispute raised in favour of or against itself. The court may impose disharmonious punishments compared to the gravity of offense.



Moazzem Hossain Vs the State (1983) 3 BLD (AD) 251can be a food for thought in this regard. In my opinion, the court's decision was reasonable and fair in this case. Why? Because, the court is considered as the last shelter or reliance of downtrodden and aggrieved person/s. If anyone is deprived of his legitimate rights, the court will bring back that right by taking appropriate actions and punishing the offender.



The court deserves due respect and dignity for carrying out such noble work. Now, by showing insolence and reckless attitude towards the decision or order of the court, if a person (Whoever he is) deliberately remains absent on multiple occasions and causes obstruction for the court of justice, that is more than enough reasonable to treat as an action to undermine the authority and dignity of the court.



I think, this sort of person must be punished and ultimately the honourable court does so. This case is a glaring and thoughtful example, as no matter who you are, as you sow, so you reap.



If I raise my voice in favour of the court, I will say that no one but the court can say for sure whether a person has caused contempt of court or not. No other third party or forum who was not even present in the time of occurrence will be able to decide better than the court itself. If a teacher himself can convict and punish his student/s for disrespecting and disregarding him, if an administrative official can be asked to show cause for violating the code of conducts by his superior officials then why not the court? If there is no consequence of disobeying court's command or order, people will not bother about how the court is treated. They will act whimsically and that will amount to further chaos, ultimately the court will become an unessential and lusterless entity.



It is an intrinsic desire of human being that, we want to be guided by laws rather than human whims. But, the court, for some unexplained grounds declared the Contempt of Court Act, 2013 unconstitutional in the Writ petition No 2964 of 2013. By assembling the statement of famous legal scholar Joseph Raj, it won't be illogical to state that the power to try the contempt of court cases is like the sharpness of a knife through which one can cut the vegetables easily and murder a human being easily as well.



Contempt of court has displayed some unilateral and arbitrary decision making in the recent past. For instance, in the ShahudulHaque, IG Police and Others Vs the State (2006) 58 DLR (AD) 150 case, a contempt of court proceeding was initiated after a police officer refused the salute of a car of a judge of the HCD.



The inspector General of the police was instructed to show cause by the HCD by issuing a rule nisi. Even the apology was rejected by the esteemed judge alleging the apology was "Ingenuine" in nature. The consequence was disproportionate considering the act. In most of the cases, people have nothing to do except issuing an unconditional apology.



It is the deficiency and lacuna of our judicial system that we have not been able to formulate a quorum or somewhat a convincing mechanism yet. But, as far as the current situation is concerned, the court's power to punish a person for contempt of itself has turned into a necessary evil. There are both pros and cons.



But one should not cut his head off just because of a headache. The practice of trying a case of contempt of court by the court itself must not be totally abolished. A well-structured Act must be formalized to deal with the contempt of court issues. Then the things will remain more apparent and unambiguous. Furthermore, unwanted arbitrary power of court will be curtailed to a considerable limit.

Nadim Zawad Akil, Student of Law, North South University (NSU)















Contempt of court denotes the willful disobedience of a judge's command or of an official court order. More specifically we can say that, any act which is intended to interfere with the operation or belittle dignity of the court is contempt of court.One of the basic cornerstones of our legal system is that, the court itself plays the role of both prosecutor and arbiter in case of contempt of court. There is a wide and deep-rooted belief among the mass people and the legal scholars that, contempt of court is incompatible with the principle of rule of law, separation of power and natural justice.There are strong reasons to say so as the power to execute and punish lies within one forum which is a clear violation of the principle of separation of power.Separation of power emphasizes on equal and proportionate distribution of power.The sole basis of rule of law is removing arbitrariness. But judges can deliver arbitrary verdicts in the contempt of court issues. So there is a scope of the violation of rule of law as well. One of the basic principles of natural justice is nemojudex non causasua that means no one can be the judge of his own cause.Here the court itself is becoming the judge in trying the contempt of court cases. That is how it can create drastic violation of natural justice also.There is no denying that, if there remains massive power in deciding whether or not a particular matter falls within the ambit of the contempt of court, a chaotic system or undemocratic practice may appear. As we claim ourselves the people of a democratic country, we must have been given the opportunity to constructively criticize the court's orders and verdicts. This is a duty of the lawyers, legal scholars and even the journalists to do so.But if the court itself decides and settles the dispute it becomes a problematic situation. The court may not gracefully handle the dispute raised in favour of or against itself. The court may impose disharmonious punishments compared to the gravity of offense.Moazzem Hossain Vs the State (1983) 3 BLD (AD) 251can be a food for thought in this regard. In my opinion, the court's decision was reasonable and fair in this case. Why? Because, the court is considered as the last shelter or reliance of downtrodden and aggrieved person/s. If anyone is deprived of his legitimate rights, the court will bring back that right by taking appropriate actions and punishing the offender.The court deserves due respect and dignity for carrying out such noble work. Now, by showing insolence and reckless attitude towards the decision or order of the court, if a person (Whoever he is) deliberately remains absent on multiple occasions and causes obstruction for the court of justice, that is more than enough reasonable to treat as an action to undermine the authority and dignity of the court.I think, this sort of person must be punished and ultimately the honourable court does so. This case is a glaring and thoughtful example, as no matter who you are, as you sow, so you reap.If I raise my voice in favour of the court, I will say that no one but the court can say for sure whether a person has caused contempt of court or not. No other third party or forum who was not even present in the time of occurrence will be able to decide better than the court itself. If a teacher himself can convict and punish his student/s for disrespecting and disregarding him, if an administrative official can be asked to show cause for violating the code of conducts by his superior officials then why not the court? If there is no consequence of disobeying court's command or order, people will not bother about how the court is treated. They will act whimsically and that will amount to further chaos, ultimately the court will become an unessential and lusterless entity.It is an intrinsic desire of human being that, we want to be guided by laws rather than human whims. But, the court, for some unexplained grounds declared the Contempt of Court Act, 2013 unconstitutional in the Writ petition No 2964 of 2013. By assembling the statement of famous legal scholar Joseph Raj, it won't be illogical to state that the power to try the contempt of court cases is like the sharpness of a knife through which one can cut the vegetables easily and murder a human being easily as well.Contempt of court has displayed some unilateral and arbitrary decision making in the recent past. For instance, in the ShahudulHaque, IG Police and Others Vs the State (2006) 58 DLR (AD) 150 case, a contempt of court proceeding was initiated after a police officer refused the salute of a car of a judge of the HCD.The inspector General of the police was instructed to show cause by the HCD by issuing a rule nisi. Even the apology was rejected by the esteemed judge alleging the apology was "Ingenuine" in nature. The consequence was disproportionate considering the act. In most of the cases, people have nothing to do except issuing an unconditional apology.It is the deficiency and lacuna of our judicial system that we have not been able to formulate a quorum or somewhat a convincing mechanism yet. But, as far as the current situation is concerned, the court's power to punish a person for contempt of itself has turned into a necessary evil. There are both pros and cons.But one should not cut his head off just because of a headache. The practice of trying a case of contempt of court by the court itself must not be totally abolished. A well-structured Act must be formalized to deal with the contempt of court issues. Then the things will remain more apparent and unambiguous. Furthermore, unwanted arbitrary power of court will be curtailed to a considerable limit.Nadim Zawad Akil, Student of Law, North South University (NSU)