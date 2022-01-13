Video
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:42 AM
Home Foreign News

Johnson sorry amid calls to quit

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

LONDON, Jan 12: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday offered "heartfelt apologies" for attending a lockdown-breaching party held in his Downing Street garden, but deflected calls to resign as the opposition leader called him a "man without shame".
Breaking his silence over the latest of a slew of allegations regarding top-level misbehaviour, Johnson said he regarded the boozy get-together in May 2020 as a work event for Downing Street staff. He added that he did not appreciate how it would look to millions of Britons who were respecting Covid rules, even missing out on farewells to dying relatives.
"And to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies," Johnson told a stormy session of questions in the House of Commons. Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour party, dismissed the apology as "worthless" and mocked Johnson for belatedly speaking out after "months of deceit and deception".
"Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?" Starmer said, demanding the Conservative leader's head for the first time and arguing: "The prime minister's a man without shame."  Even some on his own side want Johnson to go, but in response to Starmer, he urged all sides to await the findings of an internal inquiry he has commissioned by a senior civil     servant.    -AFP


