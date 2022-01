A security officer walks at the scene of an explosion killing 16 people









A security officer walks at the scene of an explosion killing 16 people in the Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia, January 12, 2022. Al-Shabaab jihadist group targets "foreign officers". It took place only days after Somali leaders had agreed on a new timetable for long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa country. Photo : Reuters