India SC to probe calls for 'genocide' of Muslims

NEW DELHI, Jan 12: India's Supreme Court has issued notice to a northern Himalayan state following a petition that sought to prosecute several Hindu religious leaders for allegedly calling for a "genocide" of Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month.

Three Supreme Court judges on Wednesday said they were notifying the Uttarakhand state government that they will investigate the case next week. According to a police complaint, the religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves to kill Muslims during a meeting in the northern holy town of Haridwar, in Uttarakhand, in December.

The police said they were questioning suspects over the hate speech, but no arrests have been made. Videos of the event had sparked outrage, prompting demands for action. In one clip that went viral, a speaker at the gathering told the crowd that people should not worry about going to jail for killing Muslims.

Uttarakhand state is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose rise to power in 2014 has led to a spike in attacks against Muslims and other minorities.

The petition filed by retired Judge Anjana Prakash stated that the speeches made at the Hindu religious leaders' congregation "pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens," according to Bar & Bench, an online portal for Indian legal news.

India's Muslims have been subject to discrimination and religious persecution under the BJP government. -AL JAZEERA











