Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:42 AM
New Year’s book distribution a big achievement of govt: Zakir

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain on Wednesday said distribution of books among the students on the first day of the New Year was a big achievement of the government.
"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the New Year's book distribution among the students was a big achievement of the government," he told a ceremony as the chief guest organized by friendship at CIRDAP auditorium in the city.
"Primary and Mass Education Ministry had maintained a continuous contact with the students through courtyard sessions, phonecalls, and home visits to remove lack of learning problem during the Corona pandemic." he said.
Beside, Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar had aired programmes following the curricular of the textbooks and 'Accelerated Remedial Learning Plan'.    -BSS



