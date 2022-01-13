Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka's Women's head coach Hashan Tilakratne reaches Malaysia

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka's women's team head coach Hashan Tilakratne has joined the women's team in Malaysia on Wednesday, it is learnt.  
The 54-year-old former wicket-keeper could not travel with the team which left on Sunday to participate in Women's T20 Commonwealth Games Qualifier because he tested positive earlier this month.
"He will be in isolation in a Kuala Lumpur hotel till his subsequent PCR reports are negative. He may have to be out for the first match (against Scotland on Saturday). He will be able to join and coach the team after 4-5 days", one of the sources in the SLC said.   
Sri Lanka's women's team will begin its first outdoor training at Kinrara Oval stadium from Thursday, it is learnt.
As per ICC guidelines, the SLC has submitted a list of 15 players out of touring 20.    
According to the sources, the PCR reports of the tests conducted at the KL International Airport on all 20 players and nine support staff members came only after four days on Wednesday and were negative.
"The team left for Malaysia on Sunday and only from the fifth day they can begin training with the kit. Till now the players only had to do light exercises like running, stretching etc. but could not train with the bat and balls".
The delay in reports also happened with the Bangladesh women's team with a result the BD had to reshuffle the training schedule.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shami double strike gives India upper hand against South Africa
Sri Lanka's Women's head coach Hashan Tilakratne reaches Malaysia
Root wants 'fight and pride' from first ball in Hobart
Mymensingh, Rajshahi win in Bangamata Women's Football
Bangladesh U19 warm up for World Cup with big win
England fighting to turn corner in Ashes climax
Liton gains career best Test ranking position
Shakib sustains injury in BCL game


Latest News
Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 2022
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Oscars show will go on, with a host
Tokayev vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes
Liton earns career-best ranking in Test
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in lone warm up match
Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool
BCB announces official schedule of BPL
Book titled 'Smritite Sheikh Kamal O Pochattor Poroborti Ghotona' unveiled
Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship Grand Final 21 January
Most Read News
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Dhaka, Rangamati identified as 'red zones'
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
BNP leader Harris Chowdhury dies three months ago
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Sinha murder: Verdict on Jan 31 as arguments end
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire service launch new hotline
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft