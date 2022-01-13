Sri Lanka's Women's head coach Hashan Tilakratne reaches Malaysia

Sri Lanka's women's team head coach Hashan Tilakratne has joined the women's team in Malaysia on Wednesday, it is learnt.

The 54-year-old former wicket-keeper could not travel with the team which left on Sunday to participate in Women's T20 Commonwealth Games Qualifier because he tested positive earlier this month.

"He will be in isolation in a Kuala Lumpur hotel till his subsequent PCR reports are negative. He may have to be out for the first match (against Scotland on Saturday). He will be able to join and coach the team after 4-5 days", one of the sources in the SLC said.

Sri Lanka's women's team will begin its first outdoor training at Kinrara Oval stadium from Thursday, it is learnt.

As per ICC guidelines, the SLC has submitted a list of 15 players out of touring 20.

According to the sources, the PCR reports of the tests conducted at the KL International Airport on all 20 players and nine support staff members came only after four days on Wednesday and were negative.

"The team left for Malaysia on Sunday and only from the fifth day they can begin training with the kit. Till now the players only had to do light exercises like running, stretching etc. but could not train with the bat and balls".

