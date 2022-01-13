

Mymensingh, Rajshahi win in Bangamata Women's Football









Mymensingh and Rajshahi districts win their particular matches of the ongoing Bangamata National Women's Football Championship 2021-22 on Wednesday at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi. Mymensingh outplayed Nilphamari by 5-1 goals while Rajshahi escaped Magura's grip in a 2-1 match. Shikha made a hat-trick for Mymensingh scoring three goals while Selina and Soma contributed one goal each. Masuda Akter reduced the margin by one goal for Nilphamari. On the other hand, Swarnali made a brace for Rajshahi while Riya Khatun reduced the margin by one goal for Magura. photo: BFF