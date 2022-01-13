Bangladesh U19 warm up for World Cup with big win

Bangladesh Under-19 team had a great preparation ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup as they crushed Zimbabwe by 167 runs in their warm-up game on Wednesday, according to result provided by International Cricket Council (ICC).

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh posted a decent total of 277, particularly after a tricky start when opener Iftakher Hossain edged to slip in the third over departing for just 1. But Aich Mollah got his side back on track, making 82 from 82 deliveries with three sixes along the way.

Wicketkeeper Md Fahim also chipped in with a timely 33, before captain Rakibul Hasan went after the Zimbabwe attack, hitting 36 before being run-out. Tailender Ripon Mondol then managed a quickfire 39 from 26 balls to take the 2020 champions up to their final total.

Zimbabwe's reply didn't start on solid ground when opener Panashe Taruvinga went for a duck. The next man in Steven Saul, launched a counter-attack, scoring 39 from 45 deliveries, but once he outside edged to Fahim his team were facing an uphill task. They were eventually bowled out for 110 runs.

Reigning champions Bangladesh however will take on England on January 16 at Basseterre in West Indies to kick-start their campaign. Drawn in Group A, Bangladesh also would play against Canada and UAE in group phase. -BSS









