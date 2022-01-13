Video
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:41 AM
Home Sports

England fighting to turn corner in Ashes climax

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

HOBART, JAN 12: A patched-up England head to an Ashes finale against Australia under lights in Hobart on Friday buoyed by a fighting draw in Sydney, but consumed by injury worries and selection dilemmas.
The tourists finally stopped the rot on a gruelling tour last week with their nail-biting last-wicket hold-out at the Sydney Cricket Ground to prevent a 5-0 whitewash.
But it came at a price with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler sent home with a fractured finger and experienced pair Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes racing the clock to be fit.
England captain Joe Root said not losing was "hugely important" and he hoped it had turned the tide after three heavy and humiliating defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.
"It would have been very easy for us to roll over and feel sorry for ourselves," he said, after breaking Alastair Cook's record for most matches in charge when he captained England for the 60th time in Sydney.
"But it was up to the guys to put some pride back into the badge and show how much they care about playing for England."
However, it can't disguise their still appalling record in Australia with 12 defeats in 14 Tests, with England reduced to celebrating a draw.
Former skipper Michael Atherton said in a column for The Times this week that avoiding a whitewash was "a small mercy".
"Sober assessment of the fourth Test would stress that Australia declared in both innings and that there were two sessions lost to rain," he added.
"England were second best by a yawning distance."
Hobart's Bellerive Oval will play host to its first Ashes Test after winning the race to replace Perth, which was axed last month over Western Australia state's tough Covid quarantine rules.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

