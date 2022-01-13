Liton gains career best Test ranking position



Bangladesh's Liton Das celebrates 100 runs during day three of the second cricket test match against New Zealand in Christchurch on January 11, 2022. photo: AFP

He ended the series with 196 runs, who scored 86 runs in the first innings of first Test to take a big part on eight wickets' historic Test victory of Bangladesh. It was the first win in New Zealand for Bangladesh off their 33 matches across formats.

Liton however, played 102 runs' brilliant knock in the 2nd Test that his side lost by an innings and 117 runs. His consistency took him to a career-best 15th position on the ranking table.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain on the contrary, entered in 100s list for the first time as the immediate reward for nine scalps with six for 46 in the first match.

Besides, Mominul Haque rose up eight places to 37th and Najmul Hossain got up 21 places to 87th while Mushfiqur Rahim lost three places to be at 25th on rankings

At the end of the series, New Zealand and Bangladesh were on sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table.









After 1-1 draws of the two-match Test series in and against New Zealand, Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Liton Das and speedster Ebadot Hossain progressed 17 places on the ICC Players' Ranking, revealed the updated ICC rankings on Wednesday.He ended the series with 196 runs, who scored 86 runs in the first innings of first Test to take a big part on eight wickets' historic Test victory of Bangladesh. It was the first win in New Zealand for Bangladesh off their 33 matches across formats.Liton however, played 102 runs' brilliant knock in the 2nd Test that his side lost by an innings and 117 runs. His consistency took him to a career-best 15th position on the ranking table.Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain on the contrary, entered in 100s list for the first time as the immediate reward for nine scalps with six for 46 in the first match.Besides, Mominul Haque rose up eight places to 37th and Najmul Hossain got up 21 places to 87th while Mushfiqur Rahim lost three places to be at 25th on rankingsAt the end of the series, New Zealand and Bangladesh were on sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table.